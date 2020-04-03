Director offers little relief to renters

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Gov. Steve Bullock COVID-19 directive actually does nothing to help the low income and laid off people.

It does allow people to be able to not pay rent and the like; the directive allows non-payment without fear of reprisal. But it does not give any protection to the persons after the directive is lifted.

Example: A husband with a wife and three children, rent of $1,200 a month. The mother is laid off and money is short. In just three months the tenant owes the coming month's rent due along with the last three months. That would be $4,800 owed. Nothing in the directive mandates that the tenant will be able to make payments to get caught up.

After reading the directive Bullock's office told me it is strictly up to the landlord. They can demand full restitution when the directive is lifted or face eviction and lawsuits. The landlord can also apply to be paid by the federal government under the CARES ACT. Now the landlord gets paid by the tenant and the fed. A "double dip," if you will.

This is just a Senate campaign ploy by Bullock. Be careful who you vote for.

Bill Holland,

Billings