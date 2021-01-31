Directors paid more while looking for cuts

Most state agency directors appointed by Gov. Greg Gianforte are getting paid at substantially higher salaries than their predecessors under the Bullock administration – some as much as 46% more.

Gianforte directed each director to find efficiencies within their respective budgets, with the savings going to help fund their higher salaries. I wonder if the efficiencies they will find will be letting go two or more of the "little people" or reduce the programs serving more Montanans than a few select directors.