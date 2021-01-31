 Skip to main content
Directors paid more while looking for cuts

Most state agency directors appointed by Gov. Greg Gianforte are getting paid at substantially higher salaries than their predecessors under the Bullock administration – some as much as 46% more.

Public Health and Human Services: $165,000 – a 46% increase.

Commerce: $160,000, a 41% increase.

Administration: $145,000, a 28% increase.

Corrections: $144,000, a 27% increase.

Environmental Quality: $130,000, a 15% increase.

Fish, Wildlife and Parks: $130,000, a 15% increase.

Labor & Industry: $130,000, a 15% increase.

Natural Resources and Conservation: $130,000, a 15% increase.

Revenue: $130,000, a 15% increase.

Gianforte directed each director to find efficiencies within their respective budgets, with the savings going to help fund their higher salaries. I wonder if the efficiencies they will find will be letting go two or more of the "little people" or reduce the programs serving more Montanans than a few select directors.

Suz Rittenhouse,

Polson

