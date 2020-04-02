Disagreement cause for mental diagnosis?

Bob McClellan of Missoula wrote in the April 1 Missoulian asking why news media outlets, specifically CNN, did not comment on President Trump’s mental disorders following Trump’s March 29 Rose Garden appearance.

Of the many letters I have read in the Missoulian by Bob McClellan, I have never seen reference to him having experience or education to diagnose mental disorders. Or perhaps it is that if you disagree with Bob McClellan,you certainly have mental disorders.