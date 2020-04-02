Disagreement cause for mental diagnosis?

Bob McClellan of Missoula wrote in the April 1 Missoulian asking why news media outlets, specifically CNN, did not comment on President Trump’s mental disorders following Trump’s March 29 Rose Garden appearance.
Of the many letters I have read in the Missoulian by Bob McClellan, I have never seen reference to him having experience or education to diagnose mental disorders. Or perhaps it is that if you disagree with Bob McClellan,you certainly have mental disorders.
Pete Lawrenson,
Darby
