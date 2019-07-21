U.S. Sen. Steve Daines responded to Donald Tump's remarks that representatives in Congress should "go back" to their countries by saying he agrees!
This reminds me of the "America: Love it or leave it" mantra during the Vietnam War. Supporters of Richard Nixon and the war used that line against war protesters. History tells us how wrong that idea was.
Dissent is not disloyalty! Disagreeing with the current administration does not mean that we "hate America," as Trump and Daines have said. Barack Obama didn't tell his opponents (including Trump and Daines) to "go back." No rational leader would say these things.
Daines will feel the sting of his misguided support of Trump and his un-American comments in the next election.
Mari von Hoffmann,
Missoula