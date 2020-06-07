Disappointed by ongoing spending

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I see in the Wednesday paper that Missoula County Commissioner Josh Slotnick is "really excited" to see the gas tax passing. Great idea. Not.

Yeah, let's add a tax on the citizens of Missoula County in this time of being out of work, struggling to pay bills or just getting food on the table.

All I ever read from these people is generating new revenue streams, never cutting any costs. And last Sunday's headline about the parks — I mean, wow.

The mayor clearly doesn't care about his constituents with this proposal. Of course, he proved that with the motel purchase. How much is that going to cost the taxpayers when the Federal Emergency Management Agency money runs out?

University of Montana President Seth Bodnar is right in lock-step with these people; cut programs and faculty, making UM a second- or third-rate educational facility, but no cuts whatsoever to any of the sports programs to bolster education.