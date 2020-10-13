Disappointed in endorsement

I am quite disappointed that the Missoulian would recklessly endorse Fielder for PSC. Fielder continues the dysfunctional pattern of termed out Legislative Republicans going to the PSC as a high paying retirement job. Their lack of expertise and lack of interest is clearly the current problem with the dysfunction at the PSC.

Additionally Fielder has supported militia activities of taking over public lands and has spread rumors of Antifa coming to Missoula. Her extremist views will only increase the PSC problems.

Montana would be fortunate to have someone like Monica Tranel serving the PSC. She is highly qualified as an attorney who has worked on the Montana utility issues. She is refreshingly motivated to work for Montana ratepayers rather than rubber-stamping the rate increases by corporate utilities.

Vote for Monica.

Bruce Bender,

Missoula

