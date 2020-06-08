Disband, defund police? Careful what you ask for

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Be careful what you ask for, to those who advocate "defunding the police" and "disbanding the police." Who do you think is going to respond to a call for help from a single mother being assaulted by a former boyfriend or an ex-husband? A social worker? Who will answer your call for help during a home invasion?

These ill-conceived ideas to defund and/or disband the police will result in fewer officers on the streets. Some officers will opt for early retirement, some will transfer to other cities where they are appreciated and some will seek other lines of employment. The remaining officers will be responding to back-to-back calls, leaving little time for pro-active patrol to prevent crime, such as vandalism, theft, burglary, arson, armed robbery and terrorism.

As a former state trooper and a former deputy sheriff, I'm very concerned about the the safety of the remaining officers who will have to work long shifts without backup due to reductions in staff.

Jay Stanford,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0