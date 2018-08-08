Egyptian Antiquities unearthed the dome of a partial skull that appears to exhibit some Neanderthal characteristics, most notably a heavy brow ridge, in Alexandria, Egypt, on July 17. One individual in particular has some striking resemblance or startling similarities to Neanderthal 1, which was the type specimen for the fossils.
If officially confirmed and independently verified, this would incrementally expand the known range of Neanderthals, or cavemen if you prefer, hundreds of miles into the African continent from the Sinai peninsula.
It is also theorized to be a more recent burial, tentatively believed to be 2,000 years ago before present.
In addition, not insignificantly, the bones were interred more formally than typically in a stone sarcophagus that tipped the scales at a weighty 30 tons, requiring a crane to exhume and raise it to the surface from 15 feet down, perhaps helping explain why the contents had not yet been pilfered. Safe to say it had been resting there a while, and was still intact, having been sealed with mortar. Skeletons were somewhat jumbled, perhaps from sloshing around as they were lifted, since they were found in a liquid of a blood red color, perhaps well preserved by the coffin.
Ryan Molde,
Missoula