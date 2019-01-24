Hatred in our community? Unfortunately, it is alive and vocal in Missoula, as shared by a recent recipient of ignorant, hateful rhetoric at a local supermarket, and thankfully reported on and featured on the front page of the Missoulian (Jan. 11).
Change will happen by giving tools and permission to bystanders rather than giving attention and energy to bullies and perpetrators of hate. Numerous people I spoke with were shocked that such open racism occurs in our community. We do not discuss this enough.
Please! Please have a conversation with your children, with your parents, with your friends, with your colleagues about what you will do, what you will say, when, not if, hatred rears its ugly face in front of you, at a shop, on the street, in your school. Doing nothing condones these acts of violence and gives the power to the espousers of hatred.
Get the conversations going — and be prepared to stand up for another person.
Dara Newman,
Missoula