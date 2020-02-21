Discuss presidents of unbiased repute

Tuesday's column by the Carlsons was a sad example of revisionism, ignorance and poor writing. “Alternative facts” are presented as truth.

Two of the four presidents discussed were not exactly honorable men. President Harrison led forces against the Shawnee and Chief Tecumseh in the Battle of Tippecanoe. Harrison wanted to push the Shawnee out of their ancestral lands so White settlers could move into what is now the Midwest. Was this honorable? Destroying a Native culture makes him a hero and someone to emulate? What a disgraceful whitewash of history!

Many Americans have a different interpretation of President Reagan. Under Reagan, the federal deficit nearly tripled and the gap between rich and poor widened. Reagan illegally funded the Nicaraguan Contras, ignored the HIV crisis and by stopping funding to social services for the mentally ill. Reagan left millions living on the street.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Finally, the fall of the Berlin Wall was a result of many political and economic events in Europe at the time, not because of Reagan. He only came up with a slogan.