Kudos to Willie Dickerson and Donna Munro for calling on Congress to support The Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis (TB) and Malaria (online-only letters, Sept. 23 and 24).
The effort to end epidemics of HIV/AIDS, TB and malaria is more relevant to Montanans than it may seem at first glance. Latent infections of TB continue to be identified in Montana every year, as are HIV/AIDS infections. More broadly, thousands of Americans are hospitalized with malaria every year, reminding us that Montanans live in an increasingly interconnected world.
While these diseases are not a major problem in our state, or even our country, we should not be complacent about them because AIDS, TB and malaria do not respect borders. The occurrence of these diseases anywhere is a threat to the health security of people everywhere, even here in Montana.
You have free articles remaining.
Please ask U.S. Sen. Steve Daines, U.S. Sen. Jon Tester and U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte to support of America’s continued pledge to the Global Fund.
Audrey Murray,
Polson