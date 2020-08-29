 Skip to main content
Disgusted by veterans who support Trump

I am retired military and a vet, and it sickens me to see veterans who support Donald Trump when he ignored the deliberate killing of our military who are fighting for our country.

We need to oust this dictator want-to-be and lover of KGB Putin. He continues to support this Russian murderer against our own men and women in uniform.

And now he is cheating to win the election by slowly destroying our U.S. post office, the biggest employer of vets in the country.

However you feel about the Democrats, they aren't going to kill us off with denial of the virus, and being complicit with the killing of our soldiers, and they won't take away our health care.

We don't need a dictator who will keep us locked up and take away freedom of speech. We don't want to live for four more years under a sociopath autocrat. Fact check the BS put out on these Republican ads.

Joseph Gervais,

Corvallis

