If you’re a young person, and disgusted at how tough times have become in America with low-wage jobs and few opportunities, being jacked around by slave-driver, skinflint employers, dancing to the tune of bad laws made by bribe-taker politicians who are concerned mainly about their own welfare, then consider moving to a land of opportunity and the last frontier: Russia!
Russia has actually lost population in the last few decades and they have burgeoning industries that are desperate for workers, such as the oil fields of the Ob River lowlands and the Caspian Basin. Russia has the last huge, undeveloped forests in Siberia.
It isn’t too hard to learn to speak Russian for a person of normal intelligence and in Missoula at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church you can meet some Russians who can help you with that.
Save up enough for an airline ticket fly into Frankfurt airport, transfer to another plane that’ll take you to Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport, and within a few days you’ll have a job.
People used to come to America for opportunity, but now that this place is all exploited and stale, don’t think twice about moving to greener pastures.
Lee Onishuk,
Missoula