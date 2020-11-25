 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Disprove deniers to uphold democracy

Disprove deniers to uphold democracy

{{featured_button_text}}

Are you a thoughtful, well-informed voter who is concerned about the presidential election? Here's a good read on the subject:

www.washingtonpost.com/local/republicans-and-others-offer-tips-on-how-to-rebut-millions-of-election-deniers/2020/11/22/b78242e2-2b60-11eb-92b7-6ef17b3fe3b4_story.html

A sample:

"First, it’s beyond doubt that Biden won fairly. His margins of victory were in the thousands or tens of thousands in decisive swing states. Trump’s own Department of Homeland Security called the election 'the most secure in American history.' Sixteen U.S. attorneys assigned by Attorney General William P. Barr to monitor malfeasance found no evidence of substantial anomalies. Republican officials in swing states Pennsylvania, Michigan, Georgia and Arizona have said Biden won. Courts have rejected nearly all of Trump’s legal challenges."

And after you read the article, please take a minute to ask Senator Daines why he is holding up recognition of Biden's win. To do so is to undercut democracy, and that's seditious. One wonders when somebody is going to claim that Republicans are conspiring to deprive others of their civil rights by denying the legitimate, tested and proven vote. Because they are.

It's not time to rest yet. Democracy is still under a huge threat. Speak out, write letters, disprove the deniers. It really is up to us. Because we're still a democracy.

Mark Hull,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
2
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Trump has done more than Biden
Letters

Trump has done more than Biden

I am responding to Mark Connell’s letter (Nov. 17), as he does not understand Donald Trump supporters. Connell evidently only watches CNN and …

Biden will destroy the economy
Letters

Biden will destroy the economy

A vote for Joe Biden will be a vote for economic disaster. During the final debate, he admitted he would ban fracking on day one of his admini…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News