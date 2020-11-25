Disprove deniers to uphold democracy

Are you a thoughtful, well-informed voter who is concerned about the presidential election? Here's a good read on the subject:

A sample:

"First, it’s beyond doubt that Biden won fairly. His margins of victory were in the thousands or tens of thousands in decisive swing states. Trump’s own Department of Homeland Security called the election 'the most secure in American history.' Sixteen U.S. attorneys assigned by Attorney General William P. Barr to monitor malfeasance found no evidence of substantial anomalies. Republican officials in swing states Pennsylvania, Michigan, Georgia and Arizona have said Biden won. Courts have rejected nearly all of Trump’s legal challenges."

And after you read the article, please take a minute to ask Senator Daines why he is holding up recognition of Biden's win. To do so is to undercut democracy, and that's seditious. One wonders when somebody is going to claim that Republicans are conspiring to deprive others of their civil rights by denying the legitimate, tested and proven vote. Because they are.