Disqualify candidates who accept large donations

By disqualifying candidates who accept donations larger than the $1,740 filing fee, I hope to unburden officials from seeking financial benefactors. Healing requires building bridges of mutual respect with my fellow U.S. senators. As an Abraham Lincoln Republican, I look forward to serving with the honorable Jon Tester as Montana’s junior senator.

Adapting to our earth requires a national strategy. To offset disruptions by climate change and the pandemic we could power American railroads with electricity generated from wind, firmed probably at Butte by pumped hydro and sent to coastal load centers using the transmission lines serving the electrified railroads. A high-risk, high reward, magnetohydrodynamics demonstration plant with carbon sequestration could be attempted at Colstrip. A federal base-load plant would stabilize our nation’s power grid at its thinnest, and energize an international high-speed railway terminating at Great Falls, the United States end of the famous Alaska-Canadian route to Russia. Aerospace manufacturers could design and build very high speed ground technology to absorb passengers diverted from using fossil fueled aircraft.