Distancing, health rules being ignored

Governor Bullock announced COVID-19 mitigation rules last month. They are still in effect. We have followed them diligently, especially since we are seniors. But appliances still break and food runs out, so Friday we drove to a store that offered online ordering and curbside pick-up. It advertises masked employees, sanitary conditions and limited customers in the store at a time.

We placed our order, called when we arrived, and waited in our car in “pick up” parking, We watched approximately 200 people go in and out of the store. Only five people wore masks. No employee that we saw wore a mask, including the clerk delivering goods to our car. No one kept a 6-foot distance.

We are furious! Masks and distance are to protect others from ourselves. We have been isolated at home for 45 days, sanitizing our groceries and mail when they are delivered, staying away from family and friends. We follow the rules for everyone's sake.

So why, please tell me why, 97.5% of people shopping did not care enough about other people that they didn’t bother to wear masks or keep 6 feet apart? Really, Missoula? Really? That’s incredibly stupid, selfish and myopic!

Susie Menegat,

Missoula