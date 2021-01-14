 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
DLI leadership needs to be held accountable

DLI leadership needs to be held accountable

{{featured_button_text}}

I have great understanding for the frontline at Montana DLI; I have much less understanding for DLI's administration, who have made two profound errors responsible for magnifying the uncertainty and stress experienced by thousands of unemployed Montanans.

1. Per an agent at DLI's fraud department, those in charge of fraud prevention globally locked ALL EXISTING ACCOUNTS, requiring the 95%+ legitimate claimants to prove their innocence before seeing (further) payments.

2. Montana partnered with ID.ME for identity verification. This would be fine, save that 10+ far more populous states did so as well. Now that service is hopelessly overwhelmed.

I spent THREE HOURS today staring at my computer, awaiting that magical moment when an agent could visually confirm my driver's license and passport.

After 9-10 months of pandemic, many are worse off than me in terms of morale and mental health. For those who no longer have the stamina for ridiculous hoop-jumping and bureaucratic malfeasance, DLI might as well deny them benefits; the functional outcome is the same.

DLI's leadership needs to be held accountable. And, we all need to consider how the drum-beat for low taxes and small government leads directly to desperate solutions and ineffective partnerships that hurt others.

Michael Carlson,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Why impeach now?
Letters

Why impeach now?

Yes, there are only 12 days left to endure this person in the White House. Why impeach now? Simply to prevent him from ever running for office…

New world order
Letters

New world order

Welcome to a new world order. Soon, all rights for free speech will be sacrificed at the altar along with the slashed goats and other barbaric…

Republicans are silent
Letters

Republicans are silent

I think all Republicans wish the treasonist coup would have succeeded. I don't have any proof of this, but irregularities in their words and a…

Letters

Sedition Steve Daines Day

Sedition Steve is highly unlikely to resign, because if he had the decency to resign, then he would have had the decency to not do what he did…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News