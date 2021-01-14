DLI leadership needs to be held accountable

I have great understanding for the frontline at Montana DLI; I have much less understanding for DLI's administration, who have made two profound errors responsible for magnifying the uncertainty and stress experienced by thousands of unemployed Montanans.

1. Per an agent at DLI's fraud department, those in charge of fraud prevention globally locked ALL EXISTING ACCOUNTS, requiring the 95%+ legitimate claimants to prove their innocence before seeing (further) payments.

2. Montana partnered with ID.ME for identity verification. This would be fine, save that 10+ far more populous states did so as well. Now that service is hopelessly overwhelmed.

I spent THREE HOURS today staring at my computer, awaiting that magical moment when an agent could visually confirm my driver's license and passport.

After 9-10 months of pandemic, many are worse off than me in terms of morale and mental health. For those who no longer have the stamina for ridiculous hoop-jumping and bureaucratic malfeasance, DLI might as well deny them benefits; the functional outcome is the same.

DLI's leadership needs to be held accountable. And, we all need to consider how the drum-beat for low taxes and small government leads directly to desperate solutions and ineffective partnerships that hurt others.