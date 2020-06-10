Do 1% think they control economy?

I have a stray cat I feed pretty much every day. Usually he is pleasant, accepts what is given, understands the order of things. Occasionally, however, as cats do, he believes himself to be in charge; master of the order.
This reminds me of the 535 in Washington, D.C. (House and Senate), who seem to think they are doing the American citizen a favor by "helping" financially in these pandemic days.
The general American public, 99%-plus, have created the economic bulwark from which "aid" is now being doled out.
The Donald Trumps, Mitch McConnells, most Republicans, some Democrats, live under the illusion/delusion that they are essential as individuals to the 99%. And I toss in the plutocrats, billionaires, Wall Street card-sharps, others who believe they are the demanding cat-in-charge.
Always I can get the cat to understand who controls the food he receives.
Are the 1% on the economic top less perceptive than my stray cat?
Ed Chaberek,
Superior
