Do Daines, Gianforte believe in autocracy?

Do Daines, Gianforte believe in autocracy?

This letter is directed to Senator Daines and Representative Gianforte:

I would like to congratulate you both on your recent elections. I concede that you both won in an honest, fair election. The people have spoken. I did not vote for either one of you; but as a mature, patriotic adult, I acknowledge that you won.

We deserve to know if you believe in democracy or autocracy. If you say the former, where is the evidence of that? Your behavior and actions suggest that you support the latter.

Attorney General Fox and Representative Gianforte signed on to an anti-democratic lawsuit that sought to cancel votes! Not voter suppression, not recounts, but cancellation of votes by registered American voters in four other states. Thank goodness, the Supreme Court put a stop to that.

As of this writing, it has been 35 days since the election was called for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. When are you going to do the right, responsible thing?

Susan E. Moore,

Stevensville

