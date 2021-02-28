Do due diligence before regulating

Another fine mess:
House Bill 568 is designed to limit recreational marijuana dispensaries to 10 per every 1,000 in population. Doing the simple math, one realizes this means 100 dispensaries statewide. The wording of this bill limits the dispensaries to 100 combined, medical and recreational. There are currently 355 licensed medical dispensaries, meaning 255 licensed, tax-paying businesses would have to lay off over 1,000 people and close up shop. So much for promoting new businesses willing to hire locally and pay millions in taxes to the state of Montana.
Rep. Lola Sheldon-Galloway, the carrier of HB 568, has been quoted saying her intention was to limit recreational marijuana sales, not medical marijuana sales: "I guess I don't know enough about the industry" to realize it affects all marijuana sales.
Now my question would have to be, if you don't understand the basics of an industry, how can you possibly think you're qualified to regulate said industry?
Oh, for the record, I voted against Initiative 190 after doing a little investigation. Stay out of things that you know nothing about until you do your due diligence; it is a lot less embarrassing. Even the newest Republican should know this.
Ed Scott,
Missoula