Do due diligence before regulating

House Bill 568 is designed to limit recreational marijuana dispensaries to 10 per every 1,000 in population. Doing the simple math, one realizes this means 100 dispensaries statewide. The wording of this bill limits the dispensaries to 100 combined, medical and recreational. There are currently 355 licensed medical dispensaries, meaning 255 licensed, tax-paying businesses would have to lay off over 1,000 people and close up shop. So much for promoting new businesses willing to hire locally and pay millions in taxes to the state of Montana.