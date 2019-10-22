Do county and city leadership agree with Mayor John Engen's claim that 90% of Montanans support his remedy for climate change — 100% clean energy by 2050?
State Sen. Dick Barrett's Senate Bill 189 would have established rules, fees and fines for CO2 emissions, and an exceedingly high tax on fossil fuel suppliers. SB189 died in committee and there was no effort to blast it out for a floor vote. I believe that state legislators try to represent their constituents throughout Montana.
Do you in leadership really believe that the majority of your constituents want our big fossil fuel energy suppliers to decommission by 2050? Are there renewable energy sources to supply our industries, businesses and homes with the needed electricity?
I don't believe that 97% of the world's scientists support the theory that climate change is caused by fossil fuel use by man. To say that scientists support the concept of "settled science" is incongruous and neither do they respond to polls.
You have free articles remaining.
Karl Popper, whom Timothy Ferris quoted in his book, "The World Treasury of Physics, Astronomy and Math," said, "Theories are never really confirmed by experiment, but can best survive from one test to the next, remaining hostage to possible disproof tomorrow."
Jeanette Zentgraf,
Missoula