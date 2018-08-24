I cannot, and I hope other people of sound mind, cannot believe all the concocted stories and shameless lies on TV and radio, that try to trash two priceless Treasures of our Treasure State! We Montanans are very fortunate to have two of the most altruistic and empathetic people in politics, Jon Tester and Kathleen Williams on our November Ballot.
Outside disillusioned entities motivated and bamboozled by the opulent oligarchy, have bigger mouths than hearts, never checking or even trying to learn the pertinent facts, and care little about the un-rich working class!
God has blessed me with a heuristic library, A.K.A. a mind. What? Everyone else has one too? I looked up some words: Fake news and propaganda, had almost identical meanings. I knew Facebook had "Fake News and Propaganda" due to Russian influence, but TV and radio?
Some species of mammals understand the concept of planning ahead. Squirrels stash their nuts for later. It has come to our attention that Retrumplicans had stashed a few nuts too! Some nuts have been found already. Gee, Wally, are there any more? (Giuliani comes to mind.)
Lynn Arney,
Absarokee