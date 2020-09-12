 Skip to main content
Do not defund the pollice

Governor of Montana, Mayors, and City Councilmen:

It has come to my attention that the city of Missoula has defunded the police on Aug. 27, due to five requests from people in the community on July 27, as per references from public records of their meetings as available via the INTERNET.

I do not know what these five people possess that would initiate such a change in policy. Criminals all across the nation are being released and not charged for their crimes and this will happen more and more as the police become defunded!

Now, comes the problem. These criminals are now empowered and emboldened to go out and continue their crimes with enthusiasm as they know they will most likely be released with no repercussions; and, you and I are left blowing in the wind.

What to do? You need to call or write your public officials, and tell them that it is their duty to keep all of us safe and not to pander and suck up to criminals by defunding the police. It is a majority rule and we did not vote to defund them. They are taking it upon themselves. We need to hold them responsible.

Michael Stepan,

Superior

