When I was 21, newly graduated and married, I left my ancestral home in Montana with my husband and horse and moved to Kansas. Truly, you don't appreciate what you have until it's gone. I found out that every inch of Kansas is owned by someone. Guess where I could ride my horse? Along the highway; that's the extent of Kansas' public lands.
Luckily, 11 years later, we came home to enjoy the public lands that are Montana's defining heritage. Unfortunately this might all change; we have two millionaires currently in office who are telling us Montanans how to manage our Public Lands and resources and our legacies. In fact, Senator Daines just asked that the Forest Service reopen old agency-built runways in the Bob Marshall Wilderness so his rich friends with private planes can fly into the Wilderness. What entitlement!
Now Daines and Gianforte plan to release the Wilderness Study Areas to allow roads and extraction, meaning that those areas will no longer meet the requirements for Wilderness and will be gone forever. What will follow is selling off those public lands to rich friends and investors from other countries. Montanans like me, who have lived here for generations, will be denied access to the back country and hunting areas. Destroying the Last Best place is something no Congressman or Senator should want on their shoulders.
Teddy Rosevelt said, "Here is your Country, cherish these natural wonders, cherish the natural resources, cherish the history and the romance as a sacred heritage, for your children and your children's children. Do not let selfish men or greedy interests skin your country of it's beauty, it's riches or it's romance."
Marjorie Harper,
Missoula