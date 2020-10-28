'Do Not' list for political garbage

I remember the "Do Not Call List" and it was effective for a while. I want another "Do Not" list. I want to sign up for "Do Not Send Me All of the Lies On That Shiny Paper List."
I am referring to all the political garbage that I have been getting in my mailbox. I never look at them and I don't know anyone else who does.
If the U.S. Postal Service wants to make some money, they should charge $25 postage on this garbage. And at my house, that is where this mail goes.
Rick Hyatt,
Hamilton
