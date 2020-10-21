Do we want a sucker puncher for governor?

Merriam-Websters defines Sucker Punch as “to punch (a person) suddenly without warning and often without apparent provocation”. A sucker punch is generally considered an underhanded, cowardly act. Now remember way back on the eve of the congressional special election in 2017 when a reporter had the audacity to ask then congressional candidate Greg Gianforte a question on health care. Gianforte’s response was to body slam the reporter with a sucker punch and subsequently lied about the facts surrounding the incident to the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Department. With 70% of the vote already in with early voting, Gianforte won the election despite the incident. Eventually, Gianforte plead guilty to misdemeanor assault, paid a fine, and was sentenced to 40 hours of community service and anger management classes. If you or I did this at work it’s a safe bet we would be immediately terminated.
Bob Rich,
Missoula
Actions are a good indication of character. I for one do not care to have a lying, sucker punching coward with anger management issues as my governor. Call me old fashioned.
