Do we want more gun violence?

Regarding House Bill 102, that expands the scope of concealed and open carry, I have to ask what positive purpose could it serve?

Do we really want to encourage more armed people in government buildings at a time when the nation's Capitol is under siege? Do we really need more guns in the two places where people are already inclined to do foolish things: bars and college campuses?

If this bill passes, people will get shot in places where, common sense, the public should not be armed. Montana is deficient in gun rights. To keep it that way, don't enact legislation bound to increase gun violence.

Bill Ferguson,

Missoula

