Do what's best for others - wear a mask

Why is it that many of the same people who refuse to wear masks in relation to COVID-19 will wear the state-mandated amount of orange during hunting season? Does being forced to wear orange not “infringe” upon their rights and liberties as well?

The answer is sadly obvious: orange protects oneself, while masks protect others.

I am dumbfounded that people believe their rights and liberties are being infringed upon when asked to wear a mask. If you do your homework, you’ll see the 10th Amendment gives the states this right. Other 10th Amendment state laws involve traffic laws, driver’s licenses, election rules, state commerce regulation, building and maintaining roads, building and maintaining schools, police and fire department regulations, and local business laws. For instance, no smoking in public schools or restaurants and bars is an example of a 10th Amendment law that is crafted for the overall health of the public. Same as wearing a mask—for the general health of the public.

Do the same people who won’t wear a mask refuse to stop at traffic lights? Refuse to obey speed limits? Smoke in schools and restaurants?

All laws aside, and even if Governor Bullock had not issued a statewide mask mandate, as someone who cares about my family, neighbors, fellow Montanans and Americans, I would and do wear a mask. What could be more impolite, self-centered, and un-American than to purposefully put others in harm’s way, and potentially, to cause them death?

True Montanans and Americans will do what is best for our neighbors and country in helping us all rally together in health and spirit and not let myopic political ideologies kill our neighbors and our country.

This fall, I will wear my orange, as always, and in public and around others, I will wear my mask.

Matt Holloway,

Columbia Falls

