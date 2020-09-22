Do you like to save money?

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Thanks to Public Service Commission candidate, Monica Tranel, you already have. Monica has kept $10 million in our pockets that would have gone to out-of-state monopolies.

The PSC is a technical position all about regulating investor-owned utilities and requiring an understanding of energy production, water supplies, telecom access, utility finance, accounting, state laws and much more. Thirty-nine states do not elect their commissioners- instead, qualified people are appointed.

Monica has been doing this work for the past 2 decades. She recently won a lawsuit against the PSC representing a client looking to invest nearly $200 million in renewable energy in our state which means more good paying jobs here.

Her opponent, Jennifer Fielder was not born and raised in Montana as Monica was. She moved from Washington state to run for public office. As an elected public official, Fielder failed to show up for nearly 20% of last year’s Montana Legislature meetings. Most of Fielder’s experience is as an advocate for selling public lands, not the expertise needed to manage our utilities!

The choice is clear. Tranel is the candidate who not only can get the job done, but already is doing the job!

Hillery Daily,

Darby

