I certainly hope whatever mushrooms the Editorial Board of the Missoulian were ingesting when they came up with a Jennifer Fielder endorsement, including a glaring headline, "Fielder is who PSC needs now," were having a rollicking good time as they mused over their choices. My god, folks, do your homework. Dig for facts about the candidates. Monica Tranel has deep experience with the PSC. It's doubtful whether Fielder could even spell PSC, much less know what it does. Fielder may be the worst possible person to protect the needs of consumers. We certainly don't need a Bundy backer on our Public Service Commission. Nor do we need anyone who stands with the American Lands Council. Those two factors alone should have shied you away from Fielder's candidacy, if not her spotty record in the Montana legislature. Reprise this deliberation again, without the mind altering substances.