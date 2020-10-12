 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Do your homework

Do your homework

{{featured_button_text}}

I certainly hope whatever mushrooms the Editorial Board of the Missoulian were ingesting when they came up with a Jennifer Fielder endorsement, including a glaring headline, "Fielder is who PSC needs now," were having a rollicking good time as they mused over their choices. My god, folks, do your homework. Dig for facts about the candidates. Monica Tranel has deep experience with the PSC. It's doubtful whether Fielder could even spell PSC, much less know what it does. Fielder may be the worst possible person to protect the needs of consumers. We certainly don't need a Bundy backer on our Public Service Commission. Nor do we need anyone who stands with the American Lands Council. Those two factors alone should have shied you away from Fielder's candidacy, if not her spotty record in the Montana legislature. Reprise this deliberation again, without the mind altering substances.

Bruce Midgett,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Racicot a traitor
Letters

Racicot a traitor

Regarding the article in the Sept. 30, Missoula, front page about Marc Racicot Turncoat. I had a few ill feelings for you when you were govern…

Look what the experts say now
Letters

Look what the experts say now

Follow the science, we’re instructed. Adhere to the protocols of the medical establishment. Do everything you’re told by the experts.

UM is telling a false narrative
Letters

UM is telling a false narrative

I love the University of Montana. Not only am I a proud alumni (I got my Ph.D. at UM), but I am a tenured professor at UM, too. My family has …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News