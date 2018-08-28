Remember when you wee in high school English class or history class or ethics class and the teacher assigned a research paper? Your assignment was to pick a topic and research the pros and cons. You couldn't just make something up. You had to document your source. We all learned those research skills.
And, here is why. In this present time we are being bombarded with statements regarding political candidates, especially Kathleen Williams, Democratic nominee for the U.S. House of Representatives. Your teacher taught you to do you homework. Kathleen is running on a strong, straightforward ticket to represent Montanans regarding health care, fair taxes, equal pay for equal works, protecting Montana's public lands, working with and representing Montana's Native Americans.
It is your responsibility to check out the accusations being played on Greg Gianforte's television ads. You have the skills. You have the curiosity, You have the obligation. Kathleen is driving the state, community to community, meeting each of you. Go to one of these meetings. Hear her. Do your homework. Check her out. Check the facts. Ask your questions.
Patsy O'Keefe,
Missoula