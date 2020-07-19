Do your part to keep us all safe

This is a comment to people who contend that being required to comply with orders like mask wearing is against their constitutional rights! You are responsible, as a citizen of the United States, and must take responsibility for the common good just like the rest of us. Are you going to arbitrarily decide not to stop at stop signs or steal anything you want? You reap great benefits by being a citizen of this great country. Do your small part to keep us all safe.
Christine Sheff,
Missoula
