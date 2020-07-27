Do your part to make things better

What is Congress doing about making coronavirus testing easier and quicker to help America beat COVID? ('Making coronavirus testing easy, accurate and fast is critical to ending the pandemic - the US response is falling far short’ by Zoe McLaren, Missoulian July 24). The House passed the Heroes Act over two months ago, time for the Senate to act, pass the Heroes Act, or at least it’s main tenets. The Senate can also add $20 billion for global initiatives like the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, TB, and Malaria, along with Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, battling this global pandemic globally in half the countries around the world. Our calls to our members of Congress can help bring about these changes and insure relief from the pandemic. Make a call, write a letter, do your part to make it better.

Willie Dickerson,

Snohomish, Washington

