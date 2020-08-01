Doctors know what they are doing

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

For everyone who refuses to wear a mask, I ask only one thing of you.

The next time that you get sick or if you should be in an accident and have broken bones or are cut severely, please do not go to a hospital or see a doctor because as you know, they are alarmists and will probably lie about your condition.

If by chance you should be diagnosed with a terrible disease like cancer or Parkinson's please pay no attention to the doctor who diagnosed you. After all they just want to keep you from working so they can shut down the economy and take away your freedom to ignore your disease and die.

So if you have any kind of medical emergency or condition please go to your nearest country or state political representative's office and ask what you should do.

Or you could just wait until it gets warm, drink a cup of bleach and be miraculously healed.

Norm Meyers,

Florence

