Does Daines support cuts to Social Security and Medicare?

Dear Senator Daines:

After asking this question of you three times via email, with no response, I now feel it is important enough to put the question in writing and submit it to newspapers around the state.

In the past, you have shown unwavering support for President Trump and his actions. Recently Trump ordered the funding for Medicare and Social Security cut by eliminating the payroll taxes that fund those programs. Without these taxes, Social Security and Medicare are immediately in jeopardy as the funding source will be lost.

My question is simple. Do you support this cut in the funding of Social Security and Medicare?

A simple yes or no answer would be appreciated so that I could take your answer into account when I cast my ballot.

Thank you.

Norm Rostocki,

Helena

