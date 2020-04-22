Does Gianforte want to be governor - or dictator like Bullock?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

We Americans like to believe that we live in a free and open society. We expect leaders such as Steve Bullock, who has issued controversial executive orders, to submit to questions about them and to offer some proof that his orders were necessary and proper to achieve whatever his goals were.

I understand that he will only answer pre-screened and pre-approved questions in public. To me he is acting like a true dictator. Of course Bullock is not seeking re-election.

One way that we can assure ourselves that we are not electing a dictator governor again is to be able to watch the candidates running for governor debate one another on statewide TV. And radio before the primary election.

I understand that two of the candidates running for governor in the Republican Party are ready, willing and able to engage in such a debate. I also understand that the one who is not willing to do this is Greg Gianforte. Does Gianforte want to become our next dictator governor?

W. David Herbert,

Billings

