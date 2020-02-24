Does it matter where candidates were born?

For those Montanans obsessed with only supporting political candidates whose ancestral roots go back several generations, please read on. This is information for all sides and parties.

According to the National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association's 2019-2020 edition of the Congressional Directory, six Republican and seven Democrat governors were born outside the states they represent.

Twenty-three Republican and 21 Democrat senators were born elsewhere, as well as two independents.

In the House, 98 Democrats and 68 Republicans were born elsewhere.

Some people of note are Republican Sens. Mitch McConnell, Rand Paul, Steve Daines, Ted Cruz, Mitt Romney; and Congresspersons Greg Gianforte and Liz Cheney.

Democrats of note are Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Cory Booker, and Congresspersons Nancy Pelosi, Maxine Waters, John Lewis, Ilhan Omar, as well as Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders.

Two of Montana's, and all four of Wyoming's, officials were born elsewhere.

Of course, for those so obsessed, how can they vote for anyone not Native American?

Craig Blom,

Billings

