Our energy company, Northwestern Energy, is a monopoly. You know, a business without any competitors. Normally monopolies are illegal but we allow it only because the company is regulated. That's the job of the Public Service Commission — to make sure Northwestern Energy is not overcharging its customers for their energy. They make sure Northwestern Energy takes care of its customers as well as its shareholders.
But Senate Bill 278, if approved, would take away that regulation. It would take away the PSC's ability to protect us customers from overpriced energy. SB 278 really is a stupid bill. Sure hope my representatives will vote against SB 278.
Dave Harmon,
Missoula