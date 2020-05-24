Does UM need high-paid admin?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Provost Jon Harbor jumped ship after 18 months aboard the derelict University of Montana flagship. His new harbor is Purdue University, where he used to officiate.

Who has paid for so many deans, provosts to come and go since 2011? What about the countless work-hours spent by search committees for such a lousy result? What about the thousands of dollars spent on searches for nothing, since these “selected administrators” leave, horrified by UM’s finances, or end up terminated?

Administrators who suddenly quit already have new contracts with other institutions. They often leave UM mid-appointment to start their new jobs but still receive paychecks until the end of their UM contracts; those terminated do the same thing. They leave and still enjoy UM paychecks.

Does UM need these (relatively) high-salaried higher-ups? Are they worth their salt? Why do so many supernumeraries draw nice paychecks and quit when things get tough?

Where’s the accountability?

Although decimated, faculty can’t leave easily. Administrators can because they are made of Teflon: nothing sticks to them.