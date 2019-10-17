Yesterday afternoon 60 Republicans, including U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte, voted “yea” on House Joint Resolution 77 “Opposing the decision to end certain United States efforts to prevent Turkish military operations against Syrian Kurdish forces in Northeast Syria.”
Prior to this vote, Sen. Lyndsey Graham voiced concern that we were opening up a path for Iran to take over Syrian petroleum. A 2010 estimate of total Syrian oil reserves was 2.5 billion barrels.
This morning I once again heard him, this time expressing the Kurds as a reason to oppose an ill-conceived military pullout. As I did not hear the entire interviews of Graham, perhaps this earlier sound clip may also have included the dangerous exposure of our allies, the Kurds, as a rationale.
The Kurds, a people much like the pre-1948 Jewish population, without a country, and with USA partnership lost at least 10,000 fighters against extremists in Syria. There are Kurds scattered in several countries, including Turkey and Iran, in the region, but the 2 million in Syria have been a thorn in Turkey’s side.
We have abandoned, mostly under Republican presidents, the Kurds previously. Are we now with the Kurds, petroleum or both?
Erwin Curry,
Missoula