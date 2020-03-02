Doesn't hurt to boost immunity

Doesn't hurt to boost immunity

Coronavirus. Seems like it's pretty scary. No cure in sight — at least not yet. Maybe they won't find one; who knows?

It hasn't spread here yet, but its coming — unless they suspend all overseas flights and shipping, but that's not likely to happen, at least not in time.

I have heard that most cases are mild, similar to a cold, but many are deadly. I, for one, did a little research and have ordered a product I found on eBay. It helps your immune system ward off colds and flu. Its pretty inexpensive, so I thought, what the hell, it can't hurt and might do the job.

Colds and flu are said to be related to the coronavirus, according to some of the news reports I have seen. Do yourself a favor and try boosting your immune system; it might just save your life. 

Craig Worden,

Lolo

