Doesn't Tester own one of those big corporations?

Steve Harrington (online-only letter), are you referring to the same U.S. Sen. Jon Tester whose Big Sandy farm “corporation” has freely taken over $600,000 in federal farm subsidy bailouts over several years while still becoming wealthier than most working Montanans? Tester, whose net worth has increased five times during his time in D.C. (estimated to be over $4 million), where he owns a $1 million home?

And, Erwin Curry (online-only letter), isn’t Tester’s corporation one of those “big businesses” you refer to? That Jon Tester? Just asking for a liberal friend.

Dale A. Hanson,

Lolo

