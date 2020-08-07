You have permission to edit this article.
Don K selling Republican Vision

Don K selling Republican Vision

I always look forward to reading the monthly proliferations presented by Don “Unsafe at Any Speed” Kaltschmidt, chair of the Montana Republican Party.

Kaltschmidt accurately outlines the true mission of the dastardly demon-worshipping Democrats vs. the goodness possessed by his Family Values Party (Donald Trump: three different families).

His party honors guns, God and “normal marriages” while the secular elite Dems worship taxing poor people, spending on snail darter fish in Tennessee and Rainbow Coalitions in big cities. Montana Republican politicians are real fighters like Greg Gianforte (boxing with reporters) and ruddy outdoorsmen like Steve Daines (wears flannel hunting shirts when visiting Montana).

So, let’s vote to keep Montana pure and clean. Elect a transplanted WASP Republican every chance you get and buy American.

Jim Hamilton,

Florence

