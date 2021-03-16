Don’t allow Republicans to decrease protections

The reason Montana has the best campaign finance laws is because the Anaconda Corporation in the 1910s and 1920s proved to the state's citizens that it was easy for corporations to buy off politicians. Not unlike what we are seeing today. HB224 and HB225 are intended to loosen the restrictions that have protected our elections for a century. They will increase the amount of dark money that can be spent and exempts some expenses that presently need to be reported.