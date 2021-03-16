 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Don’t allow Republicans to decrease protections

Don’t allow Republicans to decrease protections

{{featured_button_text}}

The reason Montana has the best campaign finance laws is because the Anaconda Corporation in the 1910s and 1920s proved to the state's  citizens that it was easy for corporations to buy off politicians. Not unlike what we are seeing today. HB224 and HB225 are intended to loosen the restrictions that have protected our elections for a century. They will increase the amount of dark money that can be spent and exempts some expenses that presently need to be reported.

We should be proud of our campaign finance protections. Please don’t allow Republicans to decrease the protections that Montana voters presently have. Write, text or email your representative and complain. Go to Mtleg.gov to access your representative.

Mary Stranahan,

Arlee

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
1
2
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Implications of HB505
Letters

Implications of HB505

Every two years, tens of thousands of Montana hunters gather in community centers, school cafeterias, and church basements to comment on propo…

What passes for leadership
Letters

What passes for leadership

My wife remarked this morning, the most uplifting news is in obituaries. KAAAchiiing! Extraordinary writings of love, become deeply eloquent.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News