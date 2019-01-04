While the holidays bring lots of joy and cheer to many, it is easy for all of us to get caught up in the hustle and bustle of the craziness. A lot of times this is due to all the shopping the holidays require.
I have worked retail in Missoula for many years, and while 99 percent of customers are incredibly kind, it takes one person to ruin my whole day. I am a firm believer in the saying “Human kind. Be both.” This is a reminder to be patient and understanding when dealing with anyone in a customer service position during the holidays or just while you’re shopping in general.
I believe I speak for all of us working in customer service when I say it is incredibly frustrating when you try and be as helpful as possible, even when something is out of your control, only to have the person you’re trying to help harass you until they get what they want.
Most of the time, the policy that companies have are way beyond the control of the employee you are dealing with. We are trying our best, we promise!
So please, don’t be the bad egg!
Mackenzie Ottman,
Missoula