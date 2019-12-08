One third of all food produced in the U.S. becomes waste. What happens to this waste?
One option is disposing of it in the landfill. Here, the organic matter breaks down without oxygen, where it produces methane. Methane is a greenhouse gas that has up to 34 times the warming potential as carbon dioxide.
The other alternative is composting your organic waste. Here, the presence of oxygen allows organic material to break down into stable carbon that is stored in the soil, keeping it out of the atmosphere.
Missoula has established a goal to reach net carbon neutrality by 2050. One way to support this effort is by composting on your own or using local compost services including Garden City Compost, Soil Cycle and Missoula Compost Collection.
Though the city owns Garden City Compost, the infrastructure is not yet in place to support a city-wide composting service. By urging Missoula to establish this infrastructure, we can provide more accessible composting opportunities and decrease carbon emissions.
Food waste contributes to 8% of the world’s greenhouse gas emissions. If Missoula is serious about achieving carbon neutrality, implementing a city-wide composting service is a vital step in that process.
Winona Rachel,
You have free articles remaining.
Claire Carlson,
Norah Cook,
Ali Schultheis,
University of Montana
environmental studies
graduate students,
Missoula