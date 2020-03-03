Don't believe in God? Enjoy global collapse

Let me get this straight. The entire world is plagued by a contagion, which spreads like the common cold and is as easy to catch; the globe is on the brink of economic collapse; the stock market has already reached crash levels; and the head buffoon in this country is in North Carolina telling more lies. Did I miss anything?

I can hear them all now: "See! See! There is no God!" For those of you who will listen, your one, true, unchanging God shows himself here and now. For those who don’t believe in him, or can only see him as negative, avenging, and gone — have a nice disaster!

For those who believe, love and trust in him, know that he exists in the three times: the past, the present and the future. This contagion was never created for you in the first place. Therefore, it cannot come to you at any time in the future.

Only your own personal trust and love in him can decide, and it is all your choice to make. Simply tell him who you and your family are. Then ask of him what you will!

Ed Dramer,

Kalispell

