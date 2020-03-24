Don't call it a 'Chinese' virus

I listened to former Sen. Max Baucus and how he said China has finally gotten to where they have a big turnaround with the virus due to their strict two-month lockdown. He also said that the anti-China rhetoric is wrong, that even the wealthy Chinese have been sending gowns and masks to our country and to Italy to help them.

We shouldn't be calling this a Chinese virus; it is causing racism against the Chinese people. We are all in it together and together we can fight it.

I commend Max Baucus, former ambassador to China, for his clear thinking and heart.

Joseph Gervais,

Corvallis

