Soon we will have an impeachment trial in the U.S. Senate. Can we expect a certain dignity that traditionally the Senate has attempted to portray? Of course not.
James Madison’s vision of the Senate was “a necessary fence” which will protect “its people against its rulers.” The Senate.gov website clearly states that the Senate be a more deliberative legislative body and act as a check on executive and judicial branches.
Statesman Adlai Stevenson stated, “In this chamber alone are preserved, without restraint, two essentials of wise legislation and of good government — the right of amendment and of debate.”
Does the description resemble a Majority Leader Mitch McConnell-run Senate? Anyone who has paid any attention over his years knows this absolutely does not relate to his actions. McConnell’s impetus is focused strictly on maintaining power within a narrow, far-right ideology. Many worry about the next leader of the Senate using the same tactics causing continual dysfunction.
Let’s realize that this all may play into the reluctance of some, like Governor Bullock, to shy away from a U.S. Senate campaign run. The senate is broken, and there is seemingly no one wanting to glue the pieces back together.
Erwin Curry,
Missoula