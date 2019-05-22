What about your grandkids? Selling out to oil and gas will affect them the most.
We already know kids are spending less time outdoors. I’m a native fourth-generation Montanan, 63 years old, and my best memories of childhood were from our family cabin in the Little Belts. I vividly remember playing in the creek, hunting for wild berries, the wind in the trees, being in nature with my grandparents.
Two summers ago I took a nice long trip throughout Montana with my dog, and went down all the dusty meandering roads to all the small towns — like Two Dot, with its sweet and nurturing river running through it — that used to support subsistence farmers. Now it’s just hay fields for as far as the eye can see. No deer and antelope play. You can’t even hear a bird cry.
The native sagebrush that I loved is almost gone, along with the critters that lived there. It seems dead. This would only get worse if you allowed those corporations to exploit what isn’t really yours to give. They’ve taken enough, and more. You people think you can come in here and sell off the land.
They’ve taken enough, and more. You people think you can come in here and sell off the land God gave us to defend from their kind. Well let me tell you something, this doesn’t end here for you.
Do not exploit the most beautiful and sustaining wild lands we still have, or you will face consequences. We already see what’s happening, and even those who pretend they’re OK with it know damn well what a crime it is. Shame on you. You’re better than that.
In the name of all that’s important and true in this world, stop now. Don’t pander to them. You’re Montanans! Cowboy up. Maybe you need to go to the top of a mountain so you can remember your honor.
Crystal Kingston,
Big Arm